More than 9,300 people have already been evacuated from the Kharkiv region border

More than 9,300 people have been evacuated from settlements bordering Russia in Kharkiv region. The evacuation takes place in 7 communities of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts of the region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

The State Emergency Service, the National Police, volunteers and representatives of local communities evacuated more than 9,300 people from the enemy's fire to safer places - the SES said in a statement.

The evacuation takes place in 7 communities in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

There are evacuation centers where psychologists provide people with psychological help and support.

