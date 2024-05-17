Zelensky on the purpose of the russian offensive in Kharkiv region: Volchansk is their goal
According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vovchansk was a key target of the russian offensive in Kharkiv region, as they sought to control a 10-kilometer zone from the border, but the situation has now stabilized.
Vovchansk is their target, of course. In addition to the fact that they want a 10-kilometer zone, they want to always build on the success, if any. But the main thing for today is that our Defense Forces have stabilized the situation
About 200-300 people may remain in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, and adjacent southern villages.
