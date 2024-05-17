Zelensky on the purpose of the russian offensive in Kharkiv region: Volchansk is their goal

Vovchansk is a key enemy target in the Kharkiv region, as the russians seek to control the area 10 kilometers from the border. However, the situation is now stabilized. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists of TSN, UNN reports.

Vovchansk is their target, of course. In addition to the fact that they want a 10-kilometer zone, they want to always build on the success, if any. But the main thing for today is that our Defense Forces have stabilized the situation - the Head of State emphasized.

