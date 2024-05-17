Zelensky on the purpose of the russian offensive in Kharkiv region: Volchansk is their goal

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86739 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108421 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151216 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251360 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174410 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165636 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226456 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37354 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35164 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69335 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37345 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63395 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251360 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226456 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212418 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238142 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224898 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86739 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63395 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69335 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113124 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114004 views
Zelensky on the purpose of the russian offensive in Kharkiv region: Volchansk is their goal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16177 views

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vovchansk was a key target of the russian offensive in Kharkiv region, as they sought to control a 10-kilometer zone from the border, but the situation has now stabilized.

Vovchansk is a key enemy target in the Kharkiv region, as the russians seek to control the area 10 kilometers from the border. However, the situation is now stabilized. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists of TSN, UNN reports.

Vovchansk is their target, of course. In addition to the fact that they want a 10-kilometer zone, they want to always build on the success, if any. But the main thing for today is that our Defense Forces have stabilized the situation

- the Head of State emphasized.

About 200-300 people may remain in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, and adjacent southern villages.

"The fate of the occupier is captivity or death": DIU shows footage of combat work to destroy invaders in Vovchansk16.05.24, 19:52 • 33896 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

