"The fate of the occupier is captivity or death": DIU shows footage of combat work to destroy invaders in Vovchansk
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian special forces are defending the border town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region from Russian invaders, destroying them with precision strikes.
Soldiers of the Stugna group of the Main Intelligence Directorate are defending the border town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The GUR showed footage of the soldiers' combat work on its Telegram channel, UNN reports.
"Soldiers of the Stugna group of the Timur special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroy Moscow invaders during the defense of the border town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The fate of the occupier is captivity or death," the video caption reads.
The video shows GUR fighters firing at the occupiers in one of the city's buildings.
Recall
Russian occupants are trying to storm Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. With the support of aviation, they attack near the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv region.