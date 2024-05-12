More than 4 thousand people were evacuated in Kharkiv region, where Russia intensified hostilities

In more than two days, more than 4,000 residents have been evacuated from the territories in the Kharkiv region where the enemy has intensified hostilities. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

The evacuation of the population from the areas where the enemy has intensified hostilities continues. Over the past two days, RMA, local administrations, the Humanitarian Coordination Center, volunteers, police, and the State Emergency Service have evacuated more than 4,000 people from settlements where there is a threat to civilian life and health - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

He noted that all evacuees are provided with support in accordance with the roadmap developed in 2022:

"We are providing accommodation for all those who need it. 70% of the evacuees have a place to live, mostly staying with relatives and friends. We also provide humanitarian, medical, psychological and legal assistance. We have set up almost 900 more places for evacuees. We will increase this number if necessary," said Mr. Syniehubov.

According to him, as for the direction of Staryi Saltiv. There are no problems with evacuation and movement of civilians in this direction.

"We have clear agreements with Ukrzaliznytsia: if the pace of evacuation increases, including outside the region, we will be able to provide additional trains to certain destinations," said Sinegubov.

Addendum

On May 11, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that active hostilities continue in the north of Kharkiv region, and the enemy is trying to advance deeper into the region.