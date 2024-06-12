More than 3 thousand drumsticks roasted at one location: Nasha Ryaba brand sets a Ukrainian record

A new culinary record of Ukraine has been set in the Museum of Food by the MHP family of brands, UNN reports.

Details

On May 19, in the heart of Ukrainian traditions - the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine - Nasha Ryaba brand, together with MHP chefs Alik Mkrtchian and Taras Vasilevsky, set a Ukrainian record in the category "The largest number of grilled drumsticks at one location".

3949 chicken drumsticks were roasted on 30 grills by experienced chefs. The preparation and roasting process lasted over four hours. The whole process of cooking and fixing the record was led by Alik Mkrtchyan, the chef and creative director of MHP's culinary department.

A representative of the Ukrainian Book of Records carefully counted the number of roasted drumsticks and recorded the record. After the official part, all guests of the event were treated to the "record" drumsticks.

