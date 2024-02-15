More than 100 defense-tech companies have already joined Diia.City, including well-known international enterprises

More than 100 defense-tech companies have joined Diia.City, including not only Ukrainian developers but also large international companies. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

According to Fedorov, today we can observe a real boom in defense technology in Ukraine.

Last year, we opened access to Diia.City for such companies and have already seen the first results - there are more than 100 companies in the space that create Victory technologies. It is important that these are not only Ukrainian developers, but also major international players in the defense-tech sector - emphasized the Minister of Digital Transformation.

In particular, Diia.City was joined by:

Quantum Systems, a German manufacturer that will open an R&D center in Ukraine and donated 100 drones to us.

Logics7, a company that has created a firearms training simulator and trained 45+ thousand military personnel.



Jupiter Aircraft, which is creating a new generation of drones that will fly over long distances.



ATN Corporation is an American company that produces night vision devices, binoculars, and tactical flashlights. ATN is one of the largest suppliers of thermal imagers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



- Ailand Systems, which creates smart autonomous drones for demining.



Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, said that Ukraine has caught up with Russia in terms of the number of long-range kamikaze drones in six months.

