More than 100 defense-tech companies have already joined Diia.City, including well-known international enterprises

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

More than 100 defense-tech companies have already joined Diia.City, including well-known international enterprises

More than 100 defense-tech companies have already joined Diia.City, including well-known international enterprises

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23742 views

Ukraine has stepped up the development of defense technologies: more than 100 companies have joined Diia.City, including major international players that create drones, simulators, and night vision devices to support the Ukrainian military.

More than 100 defense-tech companies have joined Diia.City, including not only Ukrainian developers but also large international companies. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Fedorov, today we can observe a real boom in defense technology in Ukraine. 

Ukraine has increased drone production 10 times in six months

Last year, we opened access to Diia.City for such companies and have already seen the first results - there are more than 100 companies in the space that create Victory technologies. It is important that these are not only Ukrainian developers, but also major international players in the defense-tech sector

- emphasized the Minister of Digital Transformation.

In particular, Diia.City was joined by: 

  • Quantum Systems, a German manufacturer that will open an R&D center in Ukraine and donated 100 drones to us.
  • Logics7, a company that has created a firearms training simulator and trained 45+ thousand military personnel.
  • Jupiter Aircraft, which is creating a new generation of drones that will fly over long distances.
  • ATN Corporation is an American company that produces night vision devices, binoculars, and tactical flashlights. ATN is one of the largest suppliers of thermal imagers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • - Ailand Systems, which creates smart autonomous drones for demining.

Recall

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, said that Ukraine has caught up with Russia in terms of the number of long-range kamikaze drones in six months.

Defense Ministry calls on NATO governments to strengthen cooperation in defense innovations

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

