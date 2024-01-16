Defense Ministry calls on NATO governments to strengthen cooperation in defense innovations

Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko called on NATO governments to strengthen cooperation in defense innovations, such as optical guidance systems or smart homing munitions for UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Thus, Chernogorenko took part in a meeting of the Committee on Innovation and Hybrid Threats at NATO Headquarters as part of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

The Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization briefed the committee members on the ministry's priorities in the field of innovation and cyber defense.

She also drew attention to the technologies that Ukraine needs to change the "rules of the game" on the battlefield.

We call on the engineering communities and governments to increase cooperation in developing capabilities in defense innovations, such as optical guidance systems or smart homing munitions for our UAVs. We call on industry, engineering communities and governments to increase cooperation both in developing capabilities in these areas and in evaluating promising technologies. We need to transform together to ensure that our defense capabilities meet the demands of the modern battlefield - Chernogorenko emphasized.

Chernogorenko also mentioned the IT, drone and electronic warfare coalitions and invited the Committee's member states to join these initiatives. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is ready to contribute to the development of the NATO-Ukraine Roadmap for Innovation Cooperation.

"The Ministry of Defense is interested in holding a joint NATO-Ukraine innovation event involving the ecosystems of Ukraine and the Alliance. Such an event will establish ties between Ukraine and our partners and will lead to joint capacity building, exchange of experience or access to new technologies for our Defense Forces," Chernogorenko summarized.

Addendum

