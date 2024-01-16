Defense Ministry calls on NATO governments to strengthen cooperation in defense innovations

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 48322 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106875 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135545 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134541 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174521 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170974 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167128 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148793 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102150 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101824 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103793 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 66987 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 39022 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 48322 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280086 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248099 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233271 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258649 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29370 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135545 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105602 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105626 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121796 views
Actual
Defense Ministry calls on NATO governments to strengthen cooperation in defense innovations

Defense Ministry calls on NATO governments to strengthen cooperation in defense innovations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24877 views

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko called on NATO governments to strengthen cooperation in defense innovations, including optical guidance systems or intelligent homing munitions for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko called on NATO governments to strengthen cooperation in defense innovations, such as optical guidance systems or smart homing munitions for UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Thus, Chernogorenko took part in a meeting of the Committee on Innovation and Hybrid Threats at NATO Headquarters as part of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

The Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization briefed the committee members on the ministry's priorities in the field of innovation and cyber defense.

She also drew attention to the technologies that Ukraine needs to change the "rules of the game" on the battlefield.

We call on the engineering communities and governments to increase cooperation in developing capabilities in defense innovations, such as optical guidance systems or smart homing munitions for our UAVs. We call on industry, engineering communities and governments to increase cooperation both in developing capabilities in these areas and in evaluating promising technologies. We need to transform together to ensure that our defense capabilities meet the demands of the modern battlefield

- Chernogorenko emphasized.

Chernogorenko also mentioned the IT, drone and electronic warfare coalitions and invited the Committee's member states to join these initiatives. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is ready to contribute to the development of the NATO-Ukraine Roadmap for Innovation Cooperation.

"The Ministry of Defense is interested in holding a joint NATO-Ukraine innovation event involving the ecosystems of Ukraine and the Alliance. Such an event will establish ties between Ukraine and our partners and will lead to joint capacity building, exchange of experience or access to new technologies for our Defense Forces," Chernogorenko summarized.

Addendum

Umerov discussed with the Minister of Defense of Latvia the increase in UAV production.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising