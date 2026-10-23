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Moldova declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata after a drone crash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The decision was made after a Geran strike drone carrying explosives crashed near a house in the Telenești district. According to Sandu, the war waged by Russia continues to put the lives of Moldovan citizens at risk.

Moldova declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata after a drone crash

Moldova declared an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata. This was reported by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, writes UNN.

Details

According to her, this was a response to an incident in the village of Chiștelnița, Telenești District, where a drone carrying explosives fell approximately 100 meters from a residential building.

The war waged by Russia continues to endanger the lives of Moldovan citizens. Today, a Russian Geran strike drone violated our airspace and fell near family homes and an energy facility

- Sandu noted.

She added that Chișinău "condemns this latest dangerous act".

We remind you

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that the country's airspace had been violated again during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine. According to the Moldovan authorities, 3 missiles and 2 drones flew over the country, with debris found in several districts

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry condemned the drone incident and announced the expulsion of an employee of the Russian embassy23.10.26, 19:35 • 3374 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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