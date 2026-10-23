Moldova’s Foreign Ministry condemned the drone incident and announced the expulsion of an employee of the Russian embassy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the violation of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova and the incident in the village of Chiștelnița, Telenești District, where a drone carrying explosives fell approximately 100 meters from a residential building, UNN reports.

This incident constitutes a gross violation of the sovereignty and security of the Republic of Moldova and poses a direct threat to the safety of citizens. Such actions are unacceptable and once again demonstrate the risks caused by the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine - the statement reads.

The Republic of Moldova calls on russia to cease actions that threaten regional security and people’s lives.

In connection with this, one of the employees of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Chișinău will be declared persona non grata.

Three missing Ukrainian sailors from the sunken KHORYV vessel are being searched for off the coast of Romania