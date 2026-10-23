Three missing Ukrainian sailors from the sunken KHORYV vessel are being searched for off the coast of Romania

Search and rescue operations are ongoing off the coast of Romania, where the KHORYV vessel sank; three more Ukrainian citizens — crew members — remain missing, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A consular officer at the Embassy of Ukraine maintains constant contact with representatives of the competent Romanian authorities. Contact has also been established with the manager of the employer company — the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the company’s human resources department, together with lawyers, is establishing contact with the relatives of the deceased and other crew members.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on the condition of the Ukrainian sailors from the sunken KHORYV vessel

We remind you

A drone strike on October 23 sank a cargo vessel off the coast of Romania in the Black Sea, killing at least one sailor, while three others are considered missing. Romanian President Nicușor Dan accused Russia of escalating attacks on NATO’s eastern flank.