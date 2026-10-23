The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on the condition of the Ukrainian sailors from the sunken KHORYV vessel

Photo: DacianDracoMW3

A vessel named Khoryv sank in Romania with 14 crew members on board, including Ukrainians. One Ukrainian sailor was killed. Four other Ukrainians, including the vessel’s captain, were taken to hospital. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to available information, the KHORYV vessel was sailing from a Turkish port under the flag of the Comoros Islands. It sank near the Romanian city of Constanța.

There were 14 crew members on board. According to preliminary information, the sinking may have been caused by a drone strike. The Embassy of Ukraine in Romania received information from the Romanian side about one sailor killed—a Ukrainian citizen. Two other crew members—citizens of Ukraine—do not require medical assistance. Four Ukrainian citizens, including the vessel’s captain, were taken to hospital. We are grateful to the Romanian services for rescuing the Ukrainians – the statement said.

The embassy is currently continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident, as well as the whereabouts and health condition of the rescued citizens, and is maintaining contact with the competent authorities of Romania.

We remind you

A drone strike on October 23 sank a cargo vessel off the coast of Romania in the Black Sea, killing at least one sailor, while three others are considered missing. Romanian President Nicușor Dan accused Russia of escalating attacks on NATO’s eastern flank.