Missile attack on the capital: missile debris fell in 4 districts of Kyiv - update from KCMA

After the “Daggers” attack in Kyiv, they were found in four districts of the capital. These are Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts.

After a missile attack by the Russian Federation , missile fragments were found in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that experts are working at the scene in a forest park area.

