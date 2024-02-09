Ministry of Internal Affairs: over 800 thousand calls handled by 112 operators in the first 7 months of operation

Over 800 thousand calls have been received and processed by the 112 service in the 7 months of its operation. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the work of the service, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry noted that a single number for reporting emergencies is now available to residents of Kyiv and six other regions: Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

One call allows you to receive assistance from several services at once, which significantly speeds up the assistance process. call allows you to - the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

According to law enforcement officials, the 112 hotline can also be called by people with hearing or speech impairments. They can communicate with the emergency service using sign language via video communication. 112 specialists have handled about 9,000 such calls since then.

By the end of this year, the 112 line is expected to be available throughout Ukraine.

We implement European standards and make sure that public services are as efficient and smooth as possible - the agency added

