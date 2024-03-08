$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ministry of Defense specialists collected 55 tons of scrap metal from the remains of Russian military equipment in the Kharkiv sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27256 views

Defense Ministry specialists collected 55 tons of scrap metal from the remains of Russian military equipment in Kharkiv region, which will be delivered to a base in Poltava region for further processing.

Ministry of Defense specialists collected 55 tons of scrap metal from the remains of Russian military equipment in the Kharkiv sector

Specialists of the Department of Alienation and Utilization of Surplus Military Property of the Ministry of Defense collected 55 tons of scrap metal from the remains of Russian military equipment in the Kharkiv sector. The scrap metal will be delivered to a base in Poltava region, the Ministry of Defense reports, UNN .

Details

Specialists of the Department of Alienation and Utilization of Surplus Military Property of the Ministry of Defense collected 55 tons of conversion scrap metal (scrap of military origin) in the Kharkiv sector. Remnants of Russian tanks and armored vehicles were brought to a base in Poltava region for further examination of metal quality and sending for processing

- the statement said.

Oleh Koval, Head of the Department for Alienation and Utilization of Surplus Military Property at the Ministry of Defense, noted that despite the dangerous conditions in which explosive experts and the military have to work, there are already results. According to him, the trophy equipment that could be put into service or used as a donor was taken from the fields immediately.

Today, the liberated territories are left with hardware that is suitable for museums or for disposal. The task of the Ministry of Defense is to register this equipment as scrap metal and then process it for sale on the domestic market. In addition, we are working within the legal framework to attract opportunities to enter the foreign market, as the law on scrap metal currently prohibits the export of military scrap abroad

 ," Koval added.

Recall

In the occupied Donetsk region, Russians are unable to ensure the proper functioning of water supply systems, so they are destroying utilities like metal.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Donetsk
Poltava
Kharkiv
