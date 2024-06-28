$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 43330 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 49162 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 73316 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 162648 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 209612 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 129908 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360191 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179750 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148565 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197412 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ministry of Defense: one third of the rifles approved for use in the Armed Forces are Ukrainian-made

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32189 views

About 20 samples of sniper and anti-tank rifles, one third of which are Ukrainian-made, have been approved for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ministry of Defense: one third of the rifles approved for use in the Armed Forces are Ukrainian-made

About 20 samples of sniper and anti-material rifles have been approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one third of them are Ukrainian-made. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia , the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized about 20 models of sniper and anti-material rifles for use in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One third of them are of Ukrainian production

- the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the agency, the Ukrainian-made anti-material large-caliber rifles are capable of piercing armor with their bullets. The effective range of some models is up to 2,000 meters.

As noted, it was a Ukrainian-made 14.5 mm Alligator rifle that killed the Russian occupier at a distance of 2,710 meters, which became one of the confirmed records of this war.

In addition, the codified ammunition for small arms approved for use since March 2022 includes ammunition of domestic production. They comply with current NATO standards and are not inferior in terms of their characteristics to the world's best models.

Also, among the foreign-made samples in service with the Ukrainian Defense Forces are products of well-known arms companies from Canada, the United States, Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, and other countries.  

For reference

The codification, i.e., the approval of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production for operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number, allows it to be purchased from manufacturers for the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the expense of the state budget.

The military told about the Ukrainian rifle, which is superior to Soviet weapons in many respects11.04.24, 18:27 • 21900 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Austria
Canada
Czech Republic
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland
