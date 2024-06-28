Ministry of Defense: one third of the rifles approved for use in the Armed Forces are Ukrainian-made

About 20 samples of sniper and anti-material rifles have been approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one third of them are Ukrainian-made. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia , the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized about 20 models of sniper and anti-material rifles for use in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One third of them are of Ukrainian production - the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the agency, the Ukrainian-made anti-material large-caliber rifles are capable of piercing armor with their bullets. The effective range of some models is up to 2,000 meters.

As noted, it was a Ukrainian-made 14.5 mm Alligator rifle that killed the Russian occupier at a distance of 2,710 meters, which became one of the confirmed records of this war.

In addition, the codified ammunition for small arms approved for use since March 2022 includes ammunition of domestic production. They comply with current NATO standards and are not inferior in terms of their characteristics to the world's best models.

Also, among the foreign-made samples in service with the Ukrainian Defense Forces are products of well-known arms companies from Canada, the United States, Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, and other countries.

For reference

The codification, i.e., the approval of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production for operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number, allows it to be purchased from manufacturers for the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the expense of the state budget.

