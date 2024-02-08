Military Assistance to Ukraine is an Investment in the Future: Presidential Administration Emphasizes Importance of International Support

International partners must understand that military support for Ukraine is an investment in their own future. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, military investment in Ukraine for Europe means a contribution to reducing the risks of global war.

Military investments in Ukraine at this stage of the war are, first of all, investments in a predictable future, in a significant reduction of the risks of global war, in a complete limitation of the possible spread of the war to other countries - the post says.

Podoliak once again reminded that it will never be possible to reach an agreement with Russia, so the war in Ukraine will have an impact on the situation in Europe one way or another.

russia, after all, is now directly and indirectly saying that there will be no agreement, no return to pre-war times. It will either lose, and then Europe will have a chance. Or it will not lose, and then the troubled times will drag on for a long time... - summarized the Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office.

Recall

The European Union's chief of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called on European allies to increase military spending to support Ukraine, recalling the catchphrase "If you want peace, prepare for war."