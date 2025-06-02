MFA: Ukrainian memorandum - logical and rational, and feedback on the Russian one will be given after familiarization

The Ukrainian memorandum on ceasefire is very logical and rational. It does not contain unrealistic requests. As for the Russian one, they will give feedback when they get acquainted. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a press conference following the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul, reports UNN.

You can clearly see that our document is very logical, very rational, does not contain unrealistic requests and contains only what is necessary for a normal peace process - said Tykhyi.

He noted that Ukraine should familiarize itself with the Russian document and evaluate it.

"We will share our feedback on this document," Tykhyi said.

Addition

Minister of Defense Umerov stated that only today during the negotiations of delegations in Istanbul, Russia handed over its "memorandum" on ceasefire to Ukraine.

Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller shared a document prepared by Ukraine for negotiations with Russia.

In particular, it concerns a complete and unconditional ceasefire, security guarantees and the involvement of the international community, and that some sanctions may be lifted from the Russian Federation, but in stages and only gradually, with a mechanism for renewing sanctions if necessary.