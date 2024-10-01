Memorial sculpture “Heavenly Watch” unveiled in Kyiv's Heroes of the Border Guard Park

A memorial sculpture "Heavenly Watch" was unveiled in the Darnytsia district of the capital, in the newly created Heroes of the Border Guards Park . This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Today, on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, together with the Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineka, we unveiled the memorial sculpture "Heavenly Watch" in the newly created park of the Border Guard Heroes in Darnytsia district of Kyiv. It is a sign of honor and memory of the fallen Heroes of the 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "Dozor". The memorial and the park were created with the support of the following sponsors - Klitschko wrote.

The mayor thanked every defender of Ukraine.

Honor and glory to our military! Eternal memory to the fallen Heroes! Glory to Ukraine and its Heroes! - Klitschko emphasized.

Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 15 more servicemen

AddendumAddendum

In December 2022, after a series of combat operations in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kherson regions, the consolidated border guard detachment "Dozor" left for Donetsk region. At that time, the fiercest battles were fought for the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut, which were burning around the clock.

On January 8, 2023, border guard officer Yurii Yurchykwent into his last battle to defend his homeland in the east of the country to protect his family, comrades and colleagues from the Russian invaders. He courageously led the defense directly at the firing positions where fierce fighting was taking place, and together with his comrades did not allow the enemy to advance and capture Soledar. During one of the massive enemy attacks with cannon artillery, mortars and small arms, Yuriy Yurchyk received shrapnel wounds that were incompatible with life. At the time of his death, he was helping heavily wounded soldiers of a neighboring unit of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to evacuate.

Yuriy Yurchyk is posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star by a Presidential Decree.