In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has proposed marriage to the former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Abramovich

Kyiv • UNN

 25878 views

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, has become engaged for the sixth time to Elena Zhukova, a retired Russian-born molecular biologist who is 25 years younger than him and the former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has proposed marriage to the former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Abramovich

The news of Murdoch's engagement to retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova comes just a few months after the Fox owner handed over control of his media empire to his son, Lachlan Murdoch.

This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News and Sky.

Details

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, aged 92, has become engaged for the sixth time, this time to Elena Zhukova, a retired Russian-born molecular biologist who is 25 years his junior.

This will be Zhukova's third marriage. Her first husband was businessman Alexander Zhukov. Their daughter Daria is the ex-wife of businessman Roman Abramovich, who was married to him until 2017.

The wedding is scheduled for June at his California estate and vineyard called Moraga.

Interestingly, the news of his engagement to Elena Zhukova came just a few months after the Fox boss effectively handed over the reins of his conservative media empire to his son, Lachlan Murdoch.

Mr. Murdoch, who turns 93 next week, divorced his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, in August 2022.

He was previously married to entrepreneur Wendy Deng, whom he divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They have two daughters together.

Mr. Murdoch divorced his second wife, Anne Murdoch Mann, a Scottish journalist with whom he had three children, in 1999.

Recall

Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch will step down as chairman of the company's board of directors and hand over the reins to his son. 

The House of Lords calls on the UK government to speed up the transfer of 2.5 billion pounds from Roman Abramovich's frozen bank account, the proceeds of the sale of Chelsea football club, to Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Fox News
California
United Kingdom
Ukraine
