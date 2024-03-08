Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has proposed marriage to the former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Abramovich

The news of Murdoch's engagement to retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova comes just a few months after the Fox owner handed over control of his media empire to his son, Lachlan Murdoch.

This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News and Sky.

Details

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, aged 92, has become engaged for the sixth time, this time to Elena Zhukova, a retired Russian-born molecular biologist who is 25 years his junior.

This will be Zhukova's third marriage. Her first husband was businessman Alexander Zhukov. Their daughter Daria is the ex-wife of businessman Roman Abramovich, who was married to him until 2017.

The wedding is scheduled for June at his California estate and vineyard called Moraga.

Interestingly, the news of his engagement to Elena Zhukova came just a few months after the Fox boss effectively handed over the reins of his conservative media empire to his son, Lachlan Murdoch.

Mr. Murdoch, who turns 93 next week, divorced his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, in August 2022.

He was previously married to entrepreneur Wendy Deng, whom he divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They have two daughters together.

Mr. Murdoch divorced his second wife, Anne Murdoch Mann, a Scottish journalist with whom he had three children, in 1999.

Recall

Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch will step down as chairman of the company's board of directors and hand over the reins to his son.

