In Mykolaiv, on March 27, the McDonald's restaurant, which had been closed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, reopened. This was reported by UNN with reference to McDonald's Ukraine.

Details

The chain's restaurant had been closed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022. After a break, the establishment once again began welcoming visitors on Pavla Skoropadskoho Street.

Mykolaiv, we have been waiting for this meeting. And finally, we can say: your favorite fries are back. We are open. We are waiting for you at 43 Pavla Skoropadskoho St. - the message states.

Recall

Captured Chinese citizen Zhang Renbo stated that he was satisfied with the treatment they received in Ukraine, and said that they even arranged for them to have food from McDonald's.