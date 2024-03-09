Massive drone attack reported in Rostov region, Emergencies Ministry employee injured

Rostov region has suffered massive attacks. One person was injured - an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who participated in the elimination of the consequences, said Governor Vasily Golubev, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that several UAVs were allegedly shot down on the approach to Morozovsk. According to preliminary reports, no one was killed. The wounded Emergencies Ministry employee was hospitalized, his life is not in danger.

Earlier, a massive drone attack was also reported in Taganrog.

