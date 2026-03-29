Mass poisoning of children recorded in a kindergarten in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, an outbreak of acute intestinal infection has occurred for the second time since the beginning of the year. This time, poisoning was recorded in one of the region's kindergartens. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred in the city of Sokal, Sheptytskyi district, Lviv region. In particular, over the past few days, children who were poisoned have been hospitalized.

From March 27-29, 2026, 8 children were hospitalized in the infectious diseases department of Sokal District Hospital. All of them had symptoms of acute intestinal infection: nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea. The patients' condition is of moderate severity. - the report says.

It was established that all sick children attended and ate at one of the city's preschool institutions.

Currently, specialists from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are conducting an epidemiological investigation to establish the source of infection and transmission factors. To achieve the result, they:

interview hospitalized children and their parents;

find out what products were consumed;

at the outbreak site, together with specialists from the State Food and Consumer Service, they collect samples of food products, water, and swabs for laboratory testing, and also examine the facility's employees.

Recall

On February 24, in Lviv, 21 people, including 18 children, sought medical help with acute intestinal infection. All affected individuals visited a children's entertainment center.