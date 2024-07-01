Mariupol City Council: Dead dolphins are washing ashore again

Dead dolphins are washing ashore again in the temporarily occupied Mariupol in Donetsk region, the Mariupol City Council reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The city council points out that the occupiers are destroying the natural ecosystem of the Azov Sea and rivers. The sea is reportedly being polluted by sewage, and the Kalchyk River has become shallow and may simply dry up.

"As a result of such actions, there is a pestilence of fish in the sea. And the bodies of dead dolphins are washing ashore," the mayor's office said on Telegram.

It is noted that residents of the city have repeatedly recorded dead marine mammals. "But the occupiers continue to do nothing," the city council said.

