Marines of the 37th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled a massive enemy assault in the Oleksandrivka direction

On the morning of March 28, soldiers of the 37th separate marine brigade repelled an attempt of a massive assault by Russian occupiers in the Oleksandrivka direction. This was reported by UNN with reference to the brigade's press service.

Details

The enemy used heavy armored vehicles and a large number of personnel for the assault - since the beginning of this year, it was the most powerful attack on this section of the front.

In the first half of the current day, the enemy's personnel and equipment losses exceeded the total figures for the previous three days of hostilities in the brigade's operational zone. - the report says.

Total enemy losses during the battle:

Personnel: 27 - irretrievable, 1 - sanitary.

Destroyed and damaged: 1 tank, 2 quad bikes, 2 motorcycles.

Recall

Since the beginning of March 28, 143 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy shelled border areas.