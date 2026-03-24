Man burned alive while burning dry grass in Kyiv region - State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A local resident died in the Kyiv region while burning dry vegetation on a private plot. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the city of Skvyra, Bila Tserkva district. The flames quickly spread through the dry grass - the man fell into the fire and sustained fatal injuries.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy. The State Emergency Service added that 43 fires occurred in the Kyiv region over the past day, covering more than 10 hectares of territory.

Since the beginning of the year, according to operational data, more than 3,500 fires have occurred in Ukraine's ecosystems, covering a total area of more than 93,000 hectares. - the post also states.

Causes of large-scale fire at warehouses near Kyiv are being established - State Emergency Service points to difficulties