Major General Serhii Duka at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Special Commission

Major General Serhii Duka stated at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of defense legislation and anti-corruption legislation, as well as observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law, that he was introduced to Andrii Osipov by the then head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk. According to the general, Osipov's connections in the criminal underworld helped prevent riots in Ukrainian prisons and counter the recruitment of prisoners into Russia's private military company "Wagner," UNN writes.

Details

Responding to a question from the head of the Temporary Investigative Commission, Oleksii Honcharenko, Duka said that he met Osipov after moving to Kyiv in 2020. Vasyl Maliuk, who at that time held the position of First Deputy Head of the SBU and headed the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime, gave him the contact.

According to the general, the then chief introduced Osipov as a person from the criminal underworld whose connections could be useful for the special service's operational work. He emphasized that their relationship was exclusively professional and cited two specific examples of cooperation.

The first concerned March 2022, when, according to Duka, criminal authorities linked to Russia's FSB attempted to organize mass riots in Ukrainian prisons.

This group of Russian thieves who cooperate with the FSB attempted, in 2022, right at the beginning, to organize riots in all the prisons, the general said.

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According to him, the criminal authorities circulated a so-called thieves' "directive" calling for the destabilization of the situation in the penitentiary system. Against the backdrop of Russia's offensive and the battles for Kyiv, this could have created an additional threat to the state's internal security. Duka claims that, thanks to Osipov's contacts and the influence of another group of criminal authorities, this scenario was prevented.

The second episode described by the general concerned the recruitment of Russian prisoners into the private military company "Wagner."

According to Duka, in 2023, Osipov's connections helped enlist criminal authorities who opposed prisoners' participation in the war on Russia's side. They circulated an appeal stating that joining the private military company "Wagner" was considered a violation of the rules of the criminal world and grounds for losing the corresponding status.

"Recruitment fell two or three times after that. He did that as well; Vasyl Vasylovych Maliuk can also confirm this. These are two stories that I can tell publicly," Duka said.

Duka explained that cooperation with representatives of the criminal underworld is part of the operational work of law enforcement agencies, enabling them to obtain information about the activities of criminal groups.

"To arrest a drug manufacturer, you need another drug manufacturer. To arrest a thief, only another thief can turn him in," he noted.

The general confirmed that he had met with Osipov personally on numerous occasions, including in his office, where they discussed the situation in the criminal underworld. At the same time, he denied that these contacts went beyond official interests.

Reminder

On November 4, 2026, NABU and SAP notified Serhii Duka of suspicion as part of Operation "Carthage." According to the investigators' version, the general may have used his official powers to facilitate the activities of a criminal organization, one of whose leaders law enforcement officers identify as Andrii Osipov.

Duka himself denies the charges and insists that his contacts with Osipov were related to carrying out operational tasks for the SBU.

“They came like Buryats.” SBU General Duka stated that NABU detectives tried to enter his house over the fence