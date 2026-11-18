SBU Major General Serhii Duka

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka said that NABU officers who arrived to search his home tried to enter the property by climbing over the fence instead of ringing the intercom. According to him, if they had entered through the door and shown the court order, they would have been let in without hindrance, and the search would have been completed quickly. He said this at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Special Commission investigating possible violations of legislation in the defense and anti-corruption spheres, UNN correspondent reports.

According to Duka, at that time he did not know who the people trying to enter his property were.

"The truth is that at 5:20 a.m., at a time outside the procedural hours for conducting searches, people unknown to me at that moment tried to climb over the fence. The perimeter was triggered—the alarm indicating a perimeter breach. Then the Alfa officers became involved," the major general explained.

He noted that his security is provided by the Alfa special unit as part of security measures introduced at the beginning of 2026 after operational information was received about a threat from the Russians.

Look, the officers did not ring the intercom. They came like Buryats. They did not come through the gate; they climbed over the fence. That is how Buryats used to go to the toilet, to the lavatory—they used whatever they liked instead of toilets. No one rang the intercom; they started climbing over the fence. Then this conflict—or non-conflict—began: Alfa did its thing, and they did theirs. Then it was already unclear what the situation was. The head of the CSO "A" (Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine—ed.) had to call off Alfa regarding this situation. Then they began establishing who was who and what was what, making calls at a level I do not know. That is why everything dragged on. When (NABU Detective Unit Head Oleksandr—ed.) Abakumov came in, I said to him: "Why didn't you come through the door?" You could have come and said that there was a court order. Come in, — Duka added.

He also emphasized that he did not know about the planned investigative actions against him. According to him, he did not monitor the relevant registers and does not have access to them.

We remind you

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically offering improper benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the defendants in Operation "Carthage" was Security Service of Ukraine Major General Serhii Duka. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Serhii Duka in the form of detention for a period of 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office insisted on a significantly higher amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself said that he was unable to pay such bail independently and denied any intention to go into hiding from the investigation.

Following the court's decision, Security Service officers began collecting funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center. On the eve of his release from the pre-trial detention center, Security Service officers defending Ukraine's independence on the front line also expressed their support for Serhii Duka. They recorded a video address to the general, saying that they had joined the fundraising for his bail directly from the front line.