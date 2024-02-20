Maidan cases: Sivkovych is suspected of high treason

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94722 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109823 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152540 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156351 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174590 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165778 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227001 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29130 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25434 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32506 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25252 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22409 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212969 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238660 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225365 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94722 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69001 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75487 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113340 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114218 views
Actual
Maidan cases: Sivkovych is suspected of high treason

Maidan cases: Sivkovych is suspected of high treason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27250 views

The former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council was served with another suspicion for personally directing the dispersal and beating of students from the office of the Kyiv police chief during the 2013-2014 protests.

Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Volodymyr Sivkovych has been served with another suspicion notice. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

After the beginning of student protests on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council began to implement the plans of the Russian Federation. On the night of November 29-30, 2013, he personally supervised the dispersal and beating of students from the office of the chief of the Kyiv police

- summarized in the SBI

Law enforcers emphasize that this led to increased separatism in certain regions of Ukraine and was later used by Russia to conduct subversive activities against Kyiv.

In addition, the socio-political crisis after the Maidan events significantly complicated the consolidation of the activities of all law enforcement and other state bodies to timely and effectively counteract the subversive activities of the Russian Federation.

Headed the FSB branch in occupied Melitopol: ex-general of Yanukovych's time Ganzha received suspicion in absentia09.02.24, 12:31 • 22662 views

It also prevented the elimination of threats to Ukraine's national security from Russia, and counteracting Russia's use of elements of the so-called "hybrid war" against Ukraine to take actions aimed at separating a number of southern and eastern regions for their further annexation.

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine was served a new notice of suspicion of committing high treason (Part 1 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty for committing this crime is 15 years in prison

- the agency summarized.

Addendum

The DBR  says that Sivkovych was recruited by Russia in the late nineties, when he was a career officer of the KGB and FSB.

The official was fulfilling the task of the top political leadership of the aggressor country to prevent Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. It is documented that in October 2013, he met with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev as part of consultations between the NSDC delegations of the two countries in Odesa.

At this event, the traitor received instructions to continue subversive activities against Ukraine and suppress potential protests over Ukraine's refusal to join the EU.

Maidan cases: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the results of its work19.02.24, 16:14 • 20604 views

The SBI emphasizes that by his actions, Sivkovych damaged the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, defense capability, state and economic security of Ukraine, and created exceptional prerequisites for Russia to take active steps to occupy the territory of part of Ukraine

The suspect is currently hiding from the investigation and court in the territory of the aggressor state and is one of the leaders of the anti-Ukrainian movement created by the Russian special services. Procedural supervision is carried out by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

In 2023, 63 people were notified of suspicion in Maidan cases, and 26 indictments against 51 people were sent to court.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising