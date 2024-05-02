Macron calls for a new European security framework after the end of the war in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94509 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109800 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152521 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156334 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252417 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174587 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165778 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226986 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28997 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25288 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32374 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25098 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22249 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252417 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226986 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212952 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238649 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225355 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94514 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68984 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75466 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113337 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114215 views
Macron calls for a new European security framework after the end of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18269 views

Macron calls for a new European security framework after the end of the war in Ukraine. According to him, the day after the end of the war, Europe should be at the negotiating table to discuss security guarantees.

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a new European security framework immediately after the end of the war in Ukraine. According to him, it is now necessary to create a framework to combat regional destabilization. He said this in an interview with The Economist, reports UNN.

The day after (Russia's war in Ukraine - ed.) , we are interested in a common security framework that we are going to develop for the continent.  Europe should be at the table to discuss security guarantees

- said Macron.

 In addition, he said, there will be a dialogue on the nature of the partnerships that Europeans will have within NATO and the European Union, but stronger than those established  in the past.  "But this is for the next day. It is too early to talk about it today," Macron added. 

According to him,  it is now necessary to create a framework for combating regional destabilization, ballistic activity and Iran's nuclear program.   Macron  hopes to involve China in this. According to him, China is "objectively interested in partnership" in this matter.

"It is absolutely necessary, and we must put pressure again to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons," the French president emphasized.

The first 5-10 years: Zelensky says there should be special security conditions in Ukraine after the war12.04.24, 21:55 • 50366 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
europeEurope
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

