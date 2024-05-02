Macron calls for a new European security framework after the end of the war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a new European security framework immediately after the end of the war in Ukraine. According to him, it is now necessary to create a framework to combat regional destabilization. He said this in an interview with The Economist, reports UNN.

The day after (Russia's war in Ukraine - ed.) , we are interested in a common security framework that we are going to develop for the continent. Europe should be at the table to discuss security guarantees - said Macron.

In addition, he said, there will be a dialogue on the nature of the partnerships that Europeans will have within NATO and the European Union, but stronger than those established in the past. "But this is for the next day. It is too early to talk about it today," Macron added.

According to him, it is now necessary to create a framework for combating regional destabilization, ballistic activity and Iran's nuclear program. Macron hopes to involve China in this. According to him, China is "objectively interested in partnership" in this matter.

"It is absolutely necessary, and we must put pressure again to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons," the French president emphasized.

