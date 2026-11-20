In October 2026, more than 5,000 electric vehicles were added to Ukraine's vehicle fleet: the largest number of registrations was recorded in Lviv region, which outpaced Kyiv by more than twofold. UNN reports this, citing data from the "Ukravtoprom" association.

At the same time, the overwhelming majority of the registered electric cars were used.

Details

According to the association, in October Ukrainians registered more than 5,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Lviv region led in the number of registrations, with 872 electric vehicles added to its fleet. At the same time, 95% of them were used vehicles. Kyiv ranked second, with 422 electric vehicles, of which used vehicles accounted for 74%. Dnipropetrovsk region rounded out the top three, registering 331 electric cars, 87% of which were used.

The top five regions with the largest number of registrations also included Kyiv region (312 electric vehicles, 85% of which were used) and Volyn region (294 electric vehicles, 98% of which were used). Overall, these five regions accounted for 2,231 electric vehicle registrations.

The largest share of used electric cars among the leading regions was recorded in Volyn, where it reached 98%. In contrast, the capital had the highest share of new electric vehicles among the five regions listed, at 26%.

Which electric vehicles Ukrainians chose

In the new electric vehicle segment, the Chinese BYD Sea Lion 06 EV crossover was the most popular model in the markets of the five leading regions.

Among used electric vehicles imported from abroad, motorists' preferences varied by region. In particular, the Tesla Model Y was the most popular model in Kyiv, Kyiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region. In Lviv region, the Tesla Model 3 took the lead, while in Volyn, the Nissan Leaf was in the greatest demand.

Context

It should be noted that on January 1, 2026, Ukraine ended the VAT exemption for the import and supply of electric vehicles. Since then, such transactions have been subject to the standard VAT rate of 20%.

Additional information

According to Ukravtoprom data, in October 2026, the number of electric vehicle registrations in Ukraine fell by 52% compared with the same month last year. At the same time, compared with September of this year, the figure increased by approximately 10%.