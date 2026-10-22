Luxury tax or relocation — what Meta did to keep Zuckerberg in California

$45.030.0550.560.03
ukenru
06:29 PM • 1726 views
Ukraine could face a second wave of migration after the war: demographer explains who will leave and why
06:15 PM • 5176 views
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timber
06:02 PM • 4042 views
Starlink speed restrictions for Ukraine have likely been lifted — journalist
04:26 PM • 14159 views
Russia's "Filin" spotted in Ukraine again - "Flash" explained why the Russian Federation is betting on cheap cruise missiles
03:58 PM • 15207 views
Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been restored in both directions — what restriction to bear in mind
03:37 PM • 19656 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto
03:10 PM • 12964 views
In Donetsk region, forced evacuation of children has been expanded due to Russian attacks — which communities are affected
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 19742 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
02:09 PM • 12364 views
State Budget for 2027 will begin to be considered in Verkhovna Rada next week
01:44 PM • 11528 views
Russia has intensified its attacks with cluster ballistic missiles and continues to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
3.9m/s
92%
756mm
Popular news
Russia struck Kyiv’s historic center with an Iskander missile carrying a cluster warhead - “Flash”October 22, 08:58 AM • 20457 views
Robert Downey Jr. got a new job "in the style of Tony Stark"PhotoVideoOctober 22, 09:20 AM • 31700 views
A trial without delays: when can the accused participate in a hearing by videoconference?
Exclusive
October 22, 09:36 AM • 35804 views
Amanda Seyfried shared rare news about her children after the divorceOctober 22, 11:33 AM • 18146 views
She moves more and constructs full sentences — how Krista Pike is recovering after a botched execution01:00 PM • 17860 views
Publications
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timber06:15 PM • 5176 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto03:37 PM • 19656 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 19742 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice award01:22 PM • 21874 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantagesOctober 22, 12:28 PM • 27778 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Elon Musk
Petteri Orpo
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prada demonstrates resilience in the luxury goods market — how an extreme summer affected store visits05:01 PM • 4620 views
In the United States, staff members of the Secretary of Defense damaged a priceless globe dating from World War IIPhoto04:54 PM • 5326 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto03:37 PM • 19656 views
Staff sought in Antarctica to count penguins — what the job entails and how much it pays02:55 PM • 8192 views
"No Naughtiness" — Media Show Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Halloween LooksPhoto02:23 PM • 8822 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Series
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Economist

Luxury tax or relocation — what Meta did to keep Zuckerberg in California

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Zuckerberg committed to staying in California for eight years in exchange for non-voting shares. They will help pay a possible wealth tax.

Luxury tax or relocation — what Meta did to keep Zuckerberg in California
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Meta Platforms has reached an agreement with Mark Zuckerberg for him to continue living in California. This came after the CEO warned that he was considering leaving the state where the company is headquartered if voters next month support a proposal to introduce a wealth tax, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Meta said on Wednesday that under the terms of the agreement, Zuckerberg will receive non-voting shares. He will be able to sell them to cover potential tax liabilities amounting to billions of dollars if the proposal is approved. In return, he undertakes to remain a resident of California (or of whichever state Meta's headquarters are located in at that time) for eight years.

Zuckerberg, who according to Forbes is the world's sixth-richest person, told Meta that he was considering changing his primary residence to somewhere outside California. The reason was "Proposition 40" — an initiative dubbed the "California wealth tax." It could create enormous tax liabilities for him, potentially forcing him to sell voting shares to pay them.

Zuckerberg’s company fined a record $25 billion over Facebook data scandal22.10.26, 00:10 • 20316 views

According to political analysts, it is not yet known whether "Proposition 40," which provides for the introduction of a one-time 5% tax on billionaires residing in the state, will be approved. About 250 billionaires live in California, with combined fortunes exceeding $2 trillion.

Zuckerberg, whose fortune is estimated at approximately $240 billion, will be able to immediately sell 20% of the Class C shares he receives (representing 10% of his total economic stake in the company). This will allow him to pay the potential tax without losing control through voting rights.

The company also announced on Wednesday that in January 2027 it will issue a new type of non-voting Class C common shares (effectively carrying out a two-for-one stock split). This is being done to finance acquisitions and retain leading specialists while preserving Zuckerberg's control over the company.

Zuckerberg wants to create a giant online network of AI agents22.10.26, 11:32 • 4894 views

According to the filings, Meta's long-term projections indicate a need to raise "hundreds of billions of dollars" over several years, starting as early as fall 2026. The company will need this capital to finance its artificial intelligence development plan. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram said that a special committee of its board of directors had concluded that it was of "critical importance" for Zuckerberg to remain in a leadership position and continue running the company from its headquarters in California — particularly amid what the company described as "unprecedented challenges and competition in our industry" driven by the development of artificial intelligence.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Mark Zuckerberg
Forbes
California
Facebook
Instagram