Luhansk region: occupants shelled Nevske with incendiary ammunition, part of the forest burned down

the Russian occupiers once again shelled Nevske with incendiary ammunition. A fire broke out, partially burning down the forest plantations and dry vegetation. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional state administration Artem Lisogor, according to UNN.

Details

Lysogor noted that when the security situation allowed, fuel was delivered to Nevske residents, as well as their postal orders, which were delivered to the nearest post office near the contact line.

Also, according to him, when the occupiers destroyed the city during the storming of Rubizhne in the spring of 2022, in 2023 they began to carry out demonstration repairs only in the surviving buildings, but not all of them were completed.

In one of the high-rise buildings, they dismantled entire windows, promising the residents to install new ones. And then they disappeared. For several weeks, the house has been full of drafts. The occupation administration of the city does not respond. - added the head of the OBA.

Recall

