Luhansk region: occupants shelled Nevske with incendiary ammunition, part of the forest burned down

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15650 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 49305 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39555 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 204245 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185146 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174829 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220369 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249080 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154891 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371582 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12041 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 49305 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 204245 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 166534 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185146 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10277 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19460 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20109 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33109 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40966 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Luhansk region: occupants shelled Nevske with incendiary ammunition, part of the forest burned down

Kyiv • UNN

 29295 views

Russian occupants shelled the village of Nevske in Luhansk region with incendiary ammunition, which caused a fire that partially burned down forest plantations and dry vegetation.

Luhansk region: occupants shelled Nevske with incendiary ammunition, part of the forest burned down

the Russian occupiers once again shelled Nevske with incendiary ammunition. A fire broke out, partially burning down the forest plantations and dry vegetation. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional state administration Artem Lisogor, according to UNN.

The occupants shelled Nevske once again. Thus, three explosions of incendiary ammunition were recorded on the outskirts of the settlement. A fire broke out. The forest plantations and dry vegetation partially burned down. Currently, there is no threat to civilians. 

- Lysogor said.

Details

Lysogor noted that when the security situation allowed, fuel was delivered to Nevske residents, as well as their postal orders, which were delivered to the nearest post office near the contact line.

Also, according to him, when the occupiers destroyed the city during the storming of Rubizhne in the spring of 2022, in 2023 they began to carry out demonstration repairs only in the surviving buildings, but not all of them were completed.

In one of the high-rise buildings, they dismantled entire windows, promising the residents to install new ones. And then they disappeared. For several weeks, the house has been full of drafts. The occupation administration of the city does not respond. 

- added the head of the OBA.

Recall

In Odesa, another dead infant was pulled from the rubble. The death toll has risen to 10.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Rubizhne
Luhansk
Odesa
