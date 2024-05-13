Lubinets on Russian war crimes in Kharkiv region: people are kept in basements, threatened with death

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Lubinets on Russian war crimes in Kharkiv region: people are kept in basements, threatened with death

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russians are holding civilians in the basements of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, threatening them with execution and forced labor, which constitutes war crimes and a violation of the Geneva Convention, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights reports.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said he would inform international organizations about Russian war crimes in Kharkiv region. In particular, the occupiers in Vovchansk are holding people in basements and threatening them with execution, UNN reports.

"The Russians have reoccupied the territory of Kharkiv region and are committing war crimes there. It became known that in Vovchansk the enemy is holding civilians in the basement. People are being threatened with extrajudicial execution and forced to perform forced labor," Lubinets wrote.

According to him, local residents who managed to evacuate say they were held in the basement for almost 3 days.

"They were lucky enough to leave, but there are still other people who are being held by the Russians. The evacuees report that their entire families and volunteers are being held captive. They noted that they heard stories from the occupiers about their intention to shoot civilians," Lubinets said.

In Kharkiv region, Russians took civilians from Vovchanska community captive: prosecutor's office opens proceedings13.05.24, 15:51 • 16582 views

He emphasized that such actions of the Russian military and their commanders, who order the detention of civilians, are a direct violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

"I will inform international organizations about these crimes and human rights violations by Russia! In addition, I appeal to all citizens living near the area of active hostilities - do not wait for mercy from the occupiers, evacuate! Currently, the government hotline is working around the clock and free of charge: 0 800 339 291," Lubinets wrote.

In addition, the Ombudsman called on people who know about the capture of civilians, extrajudicial executions, torture or other crimes committed by Russians to report them to the nearest police station or contact the Ombudsman's Office, and a further algorithm of actions will be built.

Vovchansk is turning into Bakhmut or Marinka - Kharkiv police chief13.05.24, 18:11 • 18249 views

"I would like to emphasize that my Representative Oksana Cherviakova is working in Kharkiv region. She is currently accepting appeals from those affected by the Russian aggression and is in constant communication with the authorities and representatives of civil society (NGOs and charities, volunteers)," Lubinets said.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
bakhmutBakhmut
kharkivKharkiv

