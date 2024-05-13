Lubinets on Russian war crimes in Kharkiv region: people are kept in basements, threatened with death

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said he would inform international organizations about Russian war crimes in Kharkiv region. In particular, the occupiers in Vovchansk are holding people in basements and threatening them with execution, UNN reports.

"The Russians have reoccupied the territory of Kharkiv region and are committing war crimes there. It became known that in Vovchansk the enemy is holding civilians in the basement. People are being threatened with extrajudicial execution and forced to perform forced labor," Lubinets wrote.

According to him, local residents who managed to evacuate say they were held in the basement for almost 3 days.

"They were lucky enough to leave, but there are still other people who are being held by the Russians. The evacuees report that their entire families and volunteers are being held captive. They noted that they heard stories from the occupiers about their intention to shoot civilians," Lubinets said.

He emphasized that such actions of the Russian military and their commanders, who order the detention of civilians, are a direct violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

"I will inform international organizations about these crimes and human rights violations by Russia! In addition, I appeal to all citizens living near the area of active hostilities - do not wait for mercy from the occupiers, evacuate! Currently, the government hotline is working around the clock and free of charge: 0 800 339 291," Lubinets wrote.

In addition, the Ombudsman called on people who know about the capture of civilians, extrajudicial executions, torture or other crimes committed by Russians to report them to the nearest police station or contact the Ombudsman's Office, and a further algorithm of actions will be built.

"I would like to emphasize that my Representative Oksana Cherviakova is working in Kharkiv region. She is currently accepting appeals from those affected by the Russian aggression and is in constant communication with the authorities and representatives of civil society (NGOs and charities, volunteers)," Lubinets said.