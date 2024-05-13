ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
In Kharkiv region, Russians took civilians from Vovchanska community captive: prosecutor's office opens proceedings

In Kharkiv region, Russians took civilians from Vovchanska community captive: prosecutor's office opens proceedings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16582 views

During the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, the occupiers captured a group of local residents. Some of them managed to escape to the territory controlled by Ukraine, but some remained in Russian captivity.

During the offensive, the Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv region took civilians from the Vovchansk community captive. Some of the people managed to escape to the territories controlled by Ukraine, while others remained in captivity. This was stated by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in the Vovchansk community, during the Russian army's offensive, the occupiers forcibly detained and continue to detain people in the basement. The locals were placed in the room on May 11, 2024

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

The prosecutor's office noted that some people managed to escape on May 13 and get to volunteers. They are currently safe.

Almost 6,000 civilians evacuated: the Center for Civil Liberties denies Russian fake about blocking evacuation from Vovchansk13.05.24, 14:17 • 21864 views

The victims said that while they were in the basement, they heard Russian servicemen talking about how civilians should be shot.  People were also forced to provide medical assistance to the occupiers.

Addendum

Regional Prosecutor's Office spokesman Dmytro Chubenko said on the air of the regional prosecutor's office that people spent two days in the basement. According to him, criminal proceedings have been opened in Ukraine against the actions of the Russian occupiers. 

A criminal proceeding was opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine because, according to these people, several families are still in the village and are being held in the basement with another group of Russian military. This is a violation of the laws and customs of war

- Chubenko summarized. 

According to him, during hostilities, occupation, offensive actions, the enemy has no right to restrict the local population in movement, evacuation, or somehow force them to work or provide medical care.

Recall

Volunteer Vyacheslav Ilchenko said that evacuation  from Vovchansk is extremely difficult due to the constant presence of enemy UAVs, the reluctance of residents to leave the danger zone and the proximity of some settlements to the contact line.

5,700 people evacuated from northern Kharkiv region, another 1,600 people to be evacuated today - RMA13.05.24, 12:24 • 57336 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kharkivKharkiv

