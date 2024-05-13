Almost 6,000 civilians evacuated: the Center for Civil Liberties denies Russian fake about blocking evacuation from Vovchansk

Russia is spreading a new fake - allegedly, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have blocked the evacuation of civilians from the border town of Vovchansk. This was warned by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

Hostile TG channels are spreading information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other Ukrainian military units have allegedly blocked the evacuation of civilians from Vovchansk (Kharkiv region) -

It is noted that the occupiers say that the Armed Forces allegedly use civilians as human shields.

In fact, this is another racist fake aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region and discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which continue to repel the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv sector - The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes.

According to the LCC, as of May 12, almost 6,000 civilians have been evacuated from the settlements of the Vovchansk community and the evacuation of civilians continues.

5,700 people evacuated from northern Kharkiv region, another 1,600 people to be evacuated today - RMA

Addendum

The agency warns that due to the escalation of the situation in the Kharkiv sector, ru-propaganda will continue to spread destabilizing and discrediting fakes.

In particular, the Russians will spread information about the alleged escape of local authorities, the use of the local population as human shields, abandonment of positions and mass surrender of Ukrainian military.

The Center for Countering Disinformation called on Ukrainians not to succumb to enemy manipulations and to consume information exclusively from verified sources.

Recall

Volunteer Vyacheslav Ilchenko said that evacuation from Vovchansk is extremely difficult due to the constant presence of enemy UAVs, the reluctance of residents to leave the danger zone and the proximity of some settlements to the contact line.