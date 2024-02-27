$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Lithuania threatens that NATO will "neutralize" Kaliningrad in case of aggression from russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25260 views

The Lithuanian ambassador said that if russia dares to challenge NATO, the Alliance's troops will first of all neutralize russian Kaliningrad.

Lithuania threatens that NATO will "neutralize" Kaliningrad in case of aggression from russia

Lithuanian Ambassador to Sweden Linas Linkevičius said that in the event of russian aggression against the Alliance, NATO forces will eliminate Russian Kaliningrad. The diplomat said this on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details

After Sweden was integrated into the alliance, the Baltic Sea became NATO's inland sea. If russia dares to challenge NATO, Kaliningrad will be the first to be "neutralized"

- Linkevicius said . 

He also joked that russia's previously false claims that it was surrounded by NATO "are now becoming a reality.

Addendum

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to direct conflict between the alliance and russia.

Recall

The Hungarian parliament voted 188 to 6 in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO, approving Sweden's membership in the alliance. However, the law still needs to be signed by the President of the Republic before it can enter into force.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Baltic Sea
Sweden
