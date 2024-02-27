Lithuania threatens that NATO will "neutralize" Kaliningrad in case of aggression from russia

Lithuanian Ambassador to Sweden Linas Linkevičius said that in the event of russian aggression against the Alliance, NATO forces will eliminate Russian Kaliningrad. The diplomat said this on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details

After Sweden was integrated into the alliance, the Baltic Sea became NATO's inland sea. If russia dares to challenge NATO, Kaliningrad will be the first to be "neutralized" - Linkevicius said .

He also joked that russia's previously false claims that it was surrounded by NATO "are now becoming a reality.

Addendum

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to direct conflict between the alliance and russia.

Recall

The Hungarian parliament voted 188 to 6 in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO, approving Sweden's membership in the alliance. However, the law still needs to be signed by the President of the Republic before it can enter into force.