Lithuania has strengthened the protection of energy infrastructure ahead of disconnection from the Russian energy system

Before the separation of the Baltic region's energy systems from the Soviet-era network, Lithuania has strengthened the protection of energy infrastructure. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the power systems of the Baltic states will be disconnected from the Soviet-era network, which was shared with Russia and Belarus, next month.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Palutskas said that the government has asked the police to provide security for energy infrastructure facilities after attempts to disrupt the planned disconnection.

We see very clear and unambiguous attempts by our opponents to disrupt this process. That is why we are taking measures to protect our infrastructure - he noted.

After recent incidents and alleged sabotage in the Baltic Sea, Vilnius considers it extremely important to strengthen security measures around infrastructure.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte promised to increase military presence in the Baltic Sea after the cable incidents. Poland proposed to make the Baltic Sea a zone of enhanced NATO military control.