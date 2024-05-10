ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Law enforcers expose four men who offered SBU colonel a million-dollar bribe

Law enforcers expose four men who offered SBU colonel a million-dollar bribe

Kyiv

Four people were detained red-handed while trying to bribe an SBU officer in the amount of USD 1 million for falsifying a criminal case against a mining company for an attempted raider seizure.

Law enforcement officers have exposed and detained four people who offered a $1 million bribe to an officer of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details 

As explained by the SBU, the defendants wanted the official to help them carry out a raider seizure of a mining company that owns one of the largest quarries in Vinnytsia region.

To do this, the SBU officer had to unreasonably register criminal proceedings against the mining company.

All four raiders were detained red-handed while trying to hand over the first part of the bribe in a restaurant in Kyiv.

During the searches of the detainees' residences in the Kyiv region and in their cars, the SBU found computer equipment, mobile phones and draft records with evidence of the fraud.

Based on the documented facts, SBU investigators served all four detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offering, promising or giving an unlawful benefit to an official holding a responsible position, committed by a group of persons)

- the SBU summarized. 

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided. The offenders face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addendum

Investigators found out that after the "case" was opened, the raiders planned to take part in searches at the company's premises under the guise of witnesses to assess its technological capacities 

In the future, they hoped to take possession of the company's property. For this purpose, they asked for additional assistance from an SBU official.

However, the colonel of the Ukrainian special service immediately reported the "offer" to his superiors.

Recall

An official of the Desnianskyi District State Administration was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of UAH 10,000 for a permit to illegally sell alcohol and cigarettes without permits.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
kyivKyiv

