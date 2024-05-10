Law enforcers expose four men who offered SBU colonel a million-dollar bribe

Law enforcement officers have exposed and detained four people who offered a $1 million bribe to an officer of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As explained by the SBU, the defendants wanted the official to help them carry out a raider seizure of a mining company that owns one of the largest quarries in Vinnytsia region.

To do this, the SBU officer had to unreasonably register criminal proceedings against the mining company.

All four raiders were detained red-handed while trying to hand over the first part of the bribe in a restaurant in Kyiv.

During the searches of the detainees' residences in the Kyiv region and in their cars, the SBU found computer equipment, mobile phones and draft records with evidence of the fraud.

Based on the documented facts, SBU investigators served all four detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offering, promising or giving an unlawful benefit to an official holding a responsible position, committed by a group of persons) - the SBU summarized.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided. The offenders face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addendum

Investigators found out that after the "case" was opened, the raiders planned to take part in searches at the company's premises under the guise of witnesses to assess its technological capacities

In the future, they hoped to take possession of the company's property. For this purpose, they asked for additional assistance from an SBU official.

However, the colonel of the Ukrainian special service immediately reported the "offer" to his superiors.

Recall

