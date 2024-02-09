ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Officials of the State Labor Service detained for bribes of half a million hryvnias

Officials of the State Labor Service detained for bribes of half a million hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26501 views

Officials of the State Labor Service were detained for extorting half a million hryvnias from a company for avoiding an unscheduled inspection.

In Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed officials of an interregional department of the State Labor Service and two of their accomplices for bribery.  They demanded half a million hryvnias for not conducting an unscheduled inspection of the company. UNN reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office. 

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Region Prosecutor's Office, the head and head of a department of one of the interregional departments of the State Labor Service and two intermediaries were exposed on extortion and receipt of illegal benefit (Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Details 

Reportedly, officials created artificial conditions for an unscheduled inspection of a private enterprise. After that, they told the company's director that he could avoid the inspection for half a million hryvnias.  

To do this, he had to enter into a fictitious agreement to purchase goods from a certain organization and transfer the agreed amount to its account.  

Law enforcement detained the officials after receiving a bribe.  The involvement of other persons in the crime is currently being checked.

The case of the largest bribe in the history of Ukraine in the amount of over USD 19 million is sent to court.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

