The case of the largest bribe in the history of Ukraine in the amount of over USD 19 million is sent to court. USA

The case of the largest documented unlawful benefit, involving the owner of an agricultural holding, has been sent to court.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Context

According to the investigation, the accused is the owner of an agricultural holding, who provided a record UAH 722 million to the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine for refunding more than UAH 3.2 billion in VAT to his companies.

Details

The investigation established that in 2015-2016, the owner of the agricultural holding provided an undue benefit to the head of the SFS in the amount of USD 5.5 million. 0] for securing reimbursement of more than UAH 540 million to the companies of the agricultural holding in August 2015.

In addition, it is indicated that the defendant provided more than 21 million euros for the refund of almost 2.7 billion VAT between February 2015 and August 2016.

It is noted that the owner of the agricultural holding transferred "service fees" to the accounts of foreign companies controlled by the head of the SFS, which averaged about 20% of the amount of VAT refunded.

The Head of the SFS continued to prioritize VAT refunds to agricultural holding companies , but did not include information on the amounts claimed for budget refunds by other business entities (including utilities) that were entitled to them.

Recall

