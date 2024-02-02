The case of the largest bribe in the history of Ukraine in the amount of over USD 19 million is sent to court. USA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101631 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128318 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129592 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169155 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275292 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177796 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167000 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244060 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101333 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83706 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80345 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92764 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33076 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275292 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244060 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229279 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254727 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240638 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1192 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128318 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103583 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103736 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120047 views
The case of the largest bribe in the history of Ukraine in the amount of over USD 19 million is sent to court. USA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28919 views

The case of the largest bribe in the history of Ukraine, totaling more than $19 million, paid by the owner of an agricultural holding to the former head of the State Fiscal Service, has been sent to court.

The case of the largest documented unlawful benefit, involving the owner of an agricultural holding, has been sent to court.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

NABU and SAPO send to court the case of the largest documented unlawful benefit in the history of Ukraine

- the message says.

Context

According to the investigation, the accused is the owner of an agricultural holding, who provided a record UAH 722 million to the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine for refunding more than UAH 3.2 billion in VAT to his companies.

Details

The investigation established that in 2015-2016, the owner of the agricultural holding provided an undue benefit to the head of the SFS in the amount of USD 5.5 million. 0] for securing reimbursement of more than UAH 540 million to the companies of the agricultural holding in August 2015.

In addition, it is indicated that the defendant provided more than 21 million euros for the refund of almost 2.7 billion VAT between February 2015 and August 2016.

It is noted that the owner of the agricultural holding transferred "service fees" to the accounts of foreign companies controlled by the head of the SFS, which averaged about 20% of the amount of VAT refunded.

The Head of the SFS continued to prioritize VAT refunds to agricultural holding companies , but did not include information on the amounts claimed for budget refunds by other business entities (including utilities) that were entitled to them.

Recall

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) discussed cooperation and legislative changes with British Ambassador Martin Harris . The meeting also discussed the establishment of an independent expert institution under the NABU.

UNN also reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) put businessman Mykhailo Kiperman on the wanted list , who was previously arrested in absentia by the court.

The SBI is currently investigating more than 300 criminal proceedings regarding the activities of territorial recruitment and social support centers. 28 indictments are already in court.

The government explained the importance of the EUR 50 billion support program for Ukraine approved by the EU02.02.24, 17:33 • 29966 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

