The government explained the importance of the EUR 50 billion support program for Ukraine approved by the EU

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101816 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128535 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129746 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171256 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275441 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177817 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167006 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244180 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101486 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84758 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81414 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93750 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34164 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275441 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244180 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254849 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240748 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2346 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128535 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103645 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103787 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120098 views
The government explained the importance of the EUR 50 billion support program for Ukraine approved by the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29967 views

The EU has approved a new €50 billion support program over four years to help Ukraine secure financial stability and implement priority social and defense programs.

The new four-year EUR 50 billion support program for Ukraine approved by the EU will help the Ukrainian government ensure financial stability and implement priority budget expenditures. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal reminded that on February 1, the European Union approved a new four-year support program for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros. Of this amount, 39 billion euros will be used to support the state budget of Ukraine.

This will help our Government to ensure financial stability and carry out priority budget expenditures, including all social programs to help our people

- the Prime Minister said

He added that the approved Ukraine Facility program provides for EUR 8 billion in the form of a special investment instrument. According to the Ministry of Economy, this will attract an additional EUR 30 billion in investments.

The Ukraine Facility program is not only about money, but also about transforming our country. It is a plan to implement European rules and regulations that bring us closer to EU membership

- Shmyhal emphasized.

The Prime Minister noted that all 27 EU member states had voted in favor of this program of support for Ukraine. According to him, this is a demonstration of Europe's unity in supporting Ukraine and a clear signal to Russia that the strategy of waiting until the support of Ukraine's allies stops will not work.

In addition, European leaders have confirmed their intention to continue military support for Ukraine. In particular, in March we expect to create a separate instrument for Ukraine within the European Peace Fund. We are talking about 20 billion euros of military support for the next 4 years

- Shmyhal noted.

Shmyhal also noted the EU's position on the use and confiscation of frozen russian assets.

Two years of work and constant advocacy by a large team of Ukrainians, and today European leaders confirm the plan to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. We welcome this decision, but Ukraine sees it only as a first intermediate step towards confiscation, not as an alternative to confiscation

- said the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that the Cabinet of Ministers and its partners will continue to work to ensure that russian assets are fully directed to Ukraine's resilience and recovery.

50 billion euros from the EU for Ukraine: Zelenskyy thanks Macron for personal efforts02.02.24, 09:19 • 23020 views

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising