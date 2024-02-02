Large-scale power outages in Kryvyi Rih due to drone attack: the Ministry of Energy provided details

As a result of today's hostile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, 62,000 consumers were left without electricity, but more than 32,000 consumers were powered in the morning, and 120 miners were cut off due to the de-energization of a mine underground, the Ministry of Energy reported, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, "for the second time in a week, the enemy has attacked power facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k region". As a result of the UAV attack on the night of February 2, fire and damage to equipment at Ukrenergo substations were reportedly recorded.

"As a result, overhead lines are down, and there are large-scale power outages in Kryvyi Rih. Namely, local industry, a mine (120 people are being brought to the surface), about 62 thousand household consumers were left without electricity," the Energy Ministry reported on social media.

The UAV attack was also said to have caused "a fire at one of the local enterprises".

"As of this morning, some of the lines have been switched on, and more than 32,000 consumers, including critical infrastructure facilities, have been supplied with power," the ministry said.

The consequences of the attack are being analyzed.

