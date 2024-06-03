Kyivpride can take place in the Metropolitan metro without official permission-organizers

Kyivpride 2024 can take place in the metro in one form or another and without the official approval of the KCSA or the Kiev Metro. This was emphasized by the organizers of the event, and also reacted to fakes in social networks and assured that they are in favor of dialogue with the authorities, reports UNN.

Today, after the official announcement of the Kyivpride 2024 March, Telegram channels began to spread fakes, which led to a sharp public reaction. The Kyiv city state administration responded to the situation and issued a corresponding statement. Kyivpride denies information spread by some Telegram channels that are associated with unscrupulous political strategists. In particular, we emphasize that Kyivpride has never applied to the KCSA with a request to close metro stations or allocate funds from the city budget. We oppose the involvement of Kyivpride in the political confrontation in the capital - stated in the statement of Kyivpride.

Details

The statement also states that on May 16, the NGO "Kyivpride" appealed to the Kiev city military administration with a proposal to organize a meeting and agree on various options for holding the March. However, as of today, such a meeting has not taken place.

We are concerned that communication with the city authorities has become public and has acquired an emotional connotation. Given the high probability of a rocket attack, we really consider the metro as the main and safest place for holding a March, taking into account, in particular, the positive experience of Kharkivpride. Kyivpride 2024 can take place in the metro in one form or another and without the official approval of the KCSA or the Kiev metro, but we, as organizers, always advocate a dialogue with the authorities - added the organizers.

In addition, the organization hopes "for a constructive dialogue and a joint search for solutions that will allow holding the Kyivpride 2024 March as safely as possible.

Previously

The organization " Kyivpride " reportedthat this year's March will take place on June 16 in the capital's Metro.

However, the KCSA respondedthat they did not agree on holding an Equality March in the Kiev Metro. For security reasons, the organizers are asked to choose a different location. And they note that in the event of a March, the responsibility for compliance with all security measures is assigned to the organizers.