Kyiv returns to scheduled outages - emergency power cuts canceled

Kyiv is returning to scheduled power outage timetables; emergency outages have been canceled. DTEK energy company reported this on October 9, UNN writes.

Kyiv: returning to scheduled outages; emergency outages canceled - the company reported.

Where to check the schedules

DTEK indicated where to view the schedules:

in the chatbot, on the website, or in the “Kyiv Digital” app;

on the YASNO website or in the YASNO Mobile app.

Kyiv region

Meanwhile, according to DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks, emergency outages in Kyiv region will be canceled once the region receives the corresponding command from Ukrenergo. Earlier, Ukrenergo issued a command to implement emergency outages in Vyshhorod and parts of Bucha districts.

There are once again more outage schedules amid Russia's attacks; parts of Kyiv and seven regions are without power