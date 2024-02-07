ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kyiv exposes drug dealers who supplied illegal substances to detainees in pre-trial detention centers

Kyiv exposes drug dealers who supplied illegal substances to detainees in pre-trial detention centers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21943 views

The SBU exposed members of a criminal organization who supplied drugs worth UAH 200,000 to the Kyiv pre-trial detention center every month using a scheme involving prisoners and unauthorized persons.

Every month, drugs worth a total of 200 thousand hryvnias were delivered to the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. The Prosecutor General's Office told how the criminals set up a scheme to supply illegal substances to the arrested and what they got caught on, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, six members of a criminal organization who set up a scheme to supply drugs to the Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center were exposed and served a notice of suspicion (Part 1, 2 Art. 255, Part 3 Art. 307, Part 4 Art. 321 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, a man with multiple convictions organized drug trafficking to the detention center while in custody.

- the prosecutor's office said.

Details

According to the investigation, the scheme involved two inmates of the pre-trial detention center and three residents of the capital. The group members were responsible for placing "orders" and delivering drugs "at large". They did it by mail, carefully hiding the prohibited substances among food or hygiene products. And those gang members who were imprisoned in the Kyiv SIZO were directly involved in the distribution of "packages" among other prisoners.

The proceeds were then divided among all members of the criminal organization. According to law enforcement estimates, the monthly profit of drug dealers amounted to over UAH 200 thousand.

Dnipropetrovs'k region exposes 17 members of the "White Brotherhood" who earned UAH 50 million a year on drugs26.01.24, 17:15 • 23015 views

As a result of the authorized searches, the SBU seized phones, notes, narcotic and psychotropic substances from the participants of the illegal business.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police with the operational support of the SID of the National Police of Ukraine and the Operational Department of the Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center, as well as in cooperation with the Economic Security Department of Ukrposhta JSC.

Recall

At the end of January, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group that mass-produced drugs in Kyiv. The indictment against the organizer and five members was sent to court.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

