In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Kyiv-based entrepreneurs who controlled Internet traffic in occupied Donetsk detained for helping aggressor in TOT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20266 views

Kyiv businessmen who helped Russia control Internet traffic in occupied Donetsk were detained for aiding the aggressor.

Kyiv-based entrepreneurs who controlled Internet traffic in occupied Donetsk detained for helping aggressor in TOT

Businessmen who helped the FSB control Internet traffic and identify users in the temporarily occupied Donetsk were detained in the capital. This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

SBU cyber specialists detain executives of Russian Federation-controlled Internet provider from Donetsk in Kyiv

- the statement reads.

The investigation established that the entrepreneurs controlled the Internet provider and helped the FSB take control of a significant portion of Internet traffic in the temporarily occupied Donetsk, providing communications to the headquarters of Russian troops, the occupation administration of the Russian Federation and the so-called "power bloc" of the "dnr" terrorist organization.

It is indicated that the provider's servers are equipped with specialized equipment of the Russian special service, which the occupiers used to monitor the traffic of Internet connections and identify users. "The collaborators remotely controlled the Internet provider from Kyiv," the investigation claims. The SBU also reports that the company's founder is a former Soviet KGB officer. Even before the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, he and his subordinate moved from Donetsk region to Kyiv. The management of the defendants' companies  in the temporarily occupied part of the eastern region regularly pays "taxes and fees" to the Russian occupation budget.

During searches of the defendants' residences in Kyiv, the following items were found:

▪️  computers, mobile phones, flash memory devices, documents and drafts with evidence of illegal activity;

▪️  cash in various currencies in the amount of 120 thousand US dollars.

SBU investigators served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and they face up to 15 years in prison

Recall

The Kremlin-linked Viktor Medvedchuk may be personally behind the recent information attack on the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the State Logistics Operator to disrupt the tenders for food supplies for the Ukrainian army.

The SBU has identified an FSB colonel who tortured people during the occupation of Kharkiv region and protected looterswho were taking stolen goods to Russia.

