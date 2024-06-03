ukenru
Ukraine called on Mongolia to join the Peace Summit - MFA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32218 views

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebiynis met with Ambassador of Mongolia Dorj Barkhas, discussed the implementation of the formula for peace of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and invited Mongolia to join the initiative of Ukraine and take part in the world peace summit in Switzerland.

On Monday, June 3, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebiynis held a meeting with Mongolian Ambassador to Ukraine (concurrently) Dorj Barkhas. This was stated in the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

Perebiynis thanked Dorj Barkas for his personal contribution to the development of relations between the two countries in the face of Ukraine's confrontation with full-scale Russian aggression

The parties discussed the implementation of the peace formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In particular, Yevhen Perebiynis called on the Mongolian side to join the Ukrainian initiative and take part in the global peace summit in Switzerland

- told in the Foreign Ministry. 

Ukraine and Mongolia agree to hold political consultations at the level of Foreign Ministries - Kuleba01.05.24, 12:49 • 85343 views

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and Mongolia in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

Recall

In winter, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and his Mongolian counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg agreed to complete work on mutual visa exemptions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

