Ukraine called on Mongolia to join the Peace Summit - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebiynis met with Ambassador of Mongolia Dorj Barkhas, discussed the implementation of the formula for peace of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and invited Mongolia to join the initiative of Ukraine and take part in the world peace summit in Switzerland.
On Monday, June 3, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebiynis held a meeting with Mongolian Ambassador to Ukraine (concurrently) Dorj Barkhas. This was stated in the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Perebiynis thanked Dorj Barkas for his personal contribution to the development of relations between the two countries in the face of Ukraine's confrontation with full-scale Russian aggression
The parties discussed the implementation of the peace formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In particular, Yevhen Perebiynis called on the Mongolian side to join the Ukrainian initiative and take part in the global peace summit in Switzerland
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and Mongolia in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.
Recall
In winter, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and his Mongolian counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg agreed to complete work on mutual visa exemptions.