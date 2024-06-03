Ukraine called on Mongolia to join the Peace Summit - MFA

On Monday, June 3, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebiynis held a meeting with Mongolian Ambassador to Ukraine (concurrently) Dorj Barkhas. This was stated in the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Perebiynis thanked Dorj Barkas for his personal contribution to the development of relations between the two countries in the face of Ukraine's confrontation with full-scale Russian aggression

The parties discussed the implementation of the peace formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In particular, Yevhen Perebiynis called on the Mongolian side to join the Ukrainian initiative and take part in the global peace summit in Switzerland - told in the Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine and Mongolia agree to hold political consultations at the level of Foreign Ministries - Kuleba

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and Mongolia in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

In winter, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and his Mongolian counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg agreed to complete work on mutual visa exemptions.