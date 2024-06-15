Kuleba: Monaco's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula on nuclear safety is important

In Switzerland, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Monaco's Foreign Minister Isabelle Berro. According to Kuleba, Monaco's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula is important, in particular in terms of radiation and nuclear safety. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister's post on the social network X.

I was pleased to meet for the first time with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Monaco Isabelle Berrault and to thank Monaco for its participation in the Global Peace Summit. I emphasized the importance of Monaco's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula, in particular its first paragraph on radiation and nuclear safety - wrote Kuleba.

The parties also reportedly discussed practical steps to deepen bilateral cooperation.

