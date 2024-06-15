$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12910 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 129838 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131492 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145739 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203426 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241630 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149344 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370384 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182815 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149873 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Kuleba: Monaco's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula on nuclear safety is important

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22757 views

Kuleba discussed nuclear safety issues with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Monaco and emphasized the importance of Monaco's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula, especially in terms of radiation and nuclear safety.

Kuleba: Monaco's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula on nuclear safety is important

In Switzerland, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with  Monaco's Foreign Minister Isabelle Berro. According to Kuleba, Monaco's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula is important, in particular in terms of  radiation  and nuclear  safety. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister's post on the social network X. 

I was pleased to meet for the first time with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Monaco   Isabelle Berrault  and to thank Monaco for its participation in the Global Peace Summit.  I emphasized the importance of Monaco's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula, in particular its first paragraph on radiation and nuclear safety

- wrote Kuleba.

The parties also reportedly discussed practical steps to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to the latest statements of the Chinese Foreign Ministry: the only fair basis for achieving peace is Zelensky's formula for peace05.06.24, 00:10 • 61140 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Switzerland
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Poland
