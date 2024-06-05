Reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to the latest statements of the Chinese Foreign Ministry: the only fair basis for achieving peace is Zelensky's formula for peace

"It is Ukraine, on the territory of which the war is taking place, as a party that is fully suffering from the devastating consequences of Russian aggression, that should determine what peace should be like.". The Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine commented on the latest statements of the Chinese Foreign Minister from a press conference with his Turkish counterpart, reports UNN.

Details

We took into account the words of Chinese Foreign Minister panavan Yi, expressed at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart. China rightly declares respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries of the world and is determined to fight for peace with all its might - indicated in the comment.

The Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine stressed the importance of the upcoming global peace summit, stressing that all countries that sincerely strive to restore peace should work together on its successful holding, and not make efforts to undermine the summit.

The participation of the high representative of the people's Republic of China in the summit could be a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and restoring its territorial integrity. Against the backdrop of four Leader-level summits between China and aggressor state russia that have taken place since the start of the full-scale invasion, this would be an important signal of China's balanced position - the statement says.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also stressed that it is Ukraine, a state suffering from Russian aggression, that should determine what peace should be like.

The only fair basis for achieving such peace is the peace formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky - emphasized in the appeal.

China supports holding an international peace conference "recognized by both Russia and Ukraine" - Foreign Minister