Kuleba: half of Ukraine's energy system is damaged, allies are behind schedule with aid deliveries

Half of Ukraine's energy system has been damaged by Russian strikes. Despite the efforts, Ukraine's allies are behind schedule in delivering aid, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb told Foreign Policy , reports UNN.

Kuleba said that the adoption of the US aid package raised the morale of the Armed Forces and Ukrainian society. However, according to the minister, "if the package, which was announced immediately after the law was passed, contained a Patriot battery, this enthusiasm would have been even stronger among people, because Ukrainians suffer the most from Russian missile attacks.

"We are holding on because we have learned a lot. We are resilient, we know what the stakes are. But to make it clear to your viewers, half of our energy system is damaged," Kuleba said.

Asked whether the aid package will change Ukraine's military strategy, the minister said that "everything that was announced - we are grateful and appreciate it - is still on the way."

Therefore, during this period of time, according to Kuleba, "bad things can happen, such as the advance of Russian troops on the ground."

"The ratio of artillery on the ground is incomprehensible. In fact, Ukrainian soldiers are starving because of the lack of artillery ammunition. As a result, they are bombed and their positions are destroyed. Therefore, in a war, not only the quantity and quality of supplies are important, but also the timing. And, unfortunately, I have to admit that Ukraine's allies are behind schedule, despite all their efforts," Kuleba said.

