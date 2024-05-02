Kuleba: half of Ukraine's energy system is damaged, allies are behind schedule with aid deliveries

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94060 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109740 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152470 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156284 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252349 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174580 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165772 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226950 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28594 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 24866 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 31972 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24615 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 21872 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252349 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226950 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212914 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238613 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225322 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94060 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68839 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75356 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113328 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114204 views
Actual
Kuleba: half of Ukraine's energy system is damaged, allies are behind schedule with aid deliveries

Kuleba: half of Ukraine's energy system is damaged, allies are behind schedule with aid deliveries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21264 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba said that the US aid package has boosted morale, but that a Patriot battery would have boosted it even more, as Ukrainians suffer the most from Russian missile attacks. And half of Ukraine's energy system is damaged.

Half of Ukraine's energy system has been damaged by Russian strikes. Despite the efforts, Ukraine's allies are behind schedule in delivering aid, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb told Foreign Policy , reports UNN

Details 

Kuleba said that the adoption of the US aid package raised the morale of the Armed Forces and Ukrainian society. However, according to the minister, "if the package, which was announced immediately after the law was passed, contained a Patriot battery, this enthusiasm would have been even stronger among people, because Ukrainians suffer the most from Russian missile attacks.

"We are holding on because we have learned a lot. We are resilient, we know what the stakes are. But to make it clear to your viewers, half of our energy system is damaged," Kuleba said. 

The Pentagon called on partners to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine 01.05.24, 00:39 • 103802 views

Asked whether the aid package will change Ukraine's military strategy, the minister said that "everything that was announced - we are grateful and appreciate it - is still on the way." 

Therefore, during this period of time, according to Kuleba, "bad things can happen, such as the advance of Russian troops on the ground." 

"The ratio of artillery on the ground is incomprehensible. In fact, Ukrainian soldiers are starving because of the lack of artillery ammunition. As a result, they are bombed and their positions are destroyed. Therefore, in a war, not only the quantity and quality of supplies are important, but also the timing. And, unfortunately, I have to admit that Ukraine's allies are behind schedule, despite all their efforts," Kuleba said.

The United States accuses Russia of using chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces and announces new sanctions02.05.24, 09:37 • 104866 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising